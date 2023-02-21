Home

Business

PM Modi, His Singapore Counter Part Lee Officiate Linkage Of Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI

PM Modi, His Singapore Counter Part Lee Officiate Linkage Of Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI

A live cross-border fund transfer has been performed by Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

PM Modi, His Singapore Counter Part Lee Officiate Linkage Of Singapore's PayNow and India's UPI

New Delhi: The linkage of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore has been officiated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A live cross-border fund transfer has been performed by Ravi Menon, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

You may like to read

“The launch of the UPI-PayNow linkage (between India and Singapore) is a gift to the citizens of the two countries, which they were waiting for eagerly. I congratulate the people of both India and Singapore for this”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In today’s era, technology connects us to each other in several ways. Fintech is a sector which connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today’s launch has started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.