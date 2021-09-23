Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with leading CEOs in the US on Thursday from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India. Earlier, OM Modi had said that he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs. The top CEOs whom he met include Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.Also Read - PM Modi to Launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sept 27

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, he is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Prime Ministers Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Meet 5 Global CEOs in US; Significance, Key Details

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi’s meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world’s top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners. Also Read - PM Modi Holds Talks With Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen in Washington | LIVE Updates

PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO: PM Modi first held the meeting with Cristiano R Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm in Washington DC. The PMO said that Amon and PM Modi had a productive interaction when PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other Digital India efforts.

After meeting, Qualcomm CEO said, “I think the approach to driving economic growth in making India a destination for investment has been very successful and we welcome that.”

PM Modi holds talks with Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen: PM Modi then held talks with Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen and discussed future investment plans. The Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi and Shantanu Narayen discussed Adobe’s ongoing activities in India and future investment plans. They also discussed Ideas to leverage Digital India flagship programme in sectors like health, education and R&D were also discussed.

“PM Modi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also held discussions over leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters, enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth,” PMO India said.

PM Modi meets First Solar CEO: PM Modi then held meeting with Mark R Widmar, CEO of First Solar and discussed India’s renewable energy landscape with him. The Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi discussed India’s renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, CEO, First Solar. “The CEO shared plans to use PLI scheme for manufacturing solar power equipment with unique thin-film technology and integrating India into global supply chains,” the MEA said.