Home

Business

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore In Gujarat’s Dwarka

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of Development Projects Worth Rs 4150 Crore In Gujarat’s Dwarka

PM Modi inaugurates and lay the foundation stone for 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore.

PM Modi File Photo

New Delhi: PM Modi Modi began an economic improvement program in Dwarka, Gujarat, today, amassing a total investment of over Rs 4150 crore. Notably, in recognition of this, Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, presented PM Modi with a detailed replica of the famous Dwarkadhish temple. The name of the project inaugurated by the PM includes abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location.

Trending Now

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth over Rs 11,500 crore across 23 states and Union territories. The PM is also set to inaugurate five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) later in the day.

You may like to read

PM Modi To Inaugurate Medical College of JIPMER

He will inaugurate a medical college of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry, and a 300-bed satellite centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among many other health projects spread across the country, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the ‘Sudarshan Setu’ connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore.The 2.32-kilometer cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement.

Unique Design Of Sudarshan Setu

Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

PM Modi’s Advent To Power Removed Shadow of Pessimism: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the entire country was reeling under the shadow of pessimism and the common citizen had lost all hope before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014.

Singh said the Prime Minister Modi-led government, however, changed the self-centred culture of the previous governments in the past 10 years to reach out to those who were needy regardless of whichever party they had voted for.

Addressing a public meeting at Machhedi in Bani tehsil of Kathua district – part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, the minister said the best way to appreciate 10 years of the Modi rule is to recall the scenario that existed earlier.

“When Modi took over as prime minister in 2014, the entire country was reeling under the shadow of pessimism and the common citizen had lost all hope. Today, even the people living in remote areas like here feel confident that their elected representatives sincerely care for them and are constantly working hard to get new projects for them,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.