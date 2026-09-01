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PM Modi slams forces ‘within the country’ for echoing falsehoods and spreading despair after India’s GDP touches 7.8 percent in Q1

"The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly," PM Modi said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: September 1, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
PM Modi slams forces 'within the country' for echoing falsehoods and spreading despair after India’s GDP touches 7.8 percent in Q1
Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Update

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on forces ‘within the country’ who echoed falsehoods and spread despair after India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 7.8 percent in the April-June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27), quicker than the 6.9 percent recorded in Q1 of last year. In an Instagram video, PM Modi also congratulated India for this exceptional achievement.

“Heartiest congratulations to my fellow citizens. A growth rate of 7.8%—the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly,” PM Modi said.

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“Within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential,” he added.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

The pace, that keeps India as the world’s fastest growing major economy, also exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 7 per cent for the quarter, underscoring the strength of domestic economic activity despite heightened geopolitical risks. The Q1 growth compares to 6.9 per cent expansion in the year-ago quarter, according to government data released on Monday.

We Must Embrace ‘Vocal for Local’: PM Modi

“We must embrace the mantra of ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local.’ We should avoid traveling abroad merely for leisure or hosting weddings in foreign lands; instead, we should live by the mantra of ‘Weddings in India.’ We should also refrain from buying gold unless absolutely necessary. The more we emphasize ‘Swadeshi’ and self-reliance, the more confident I am that by the time we mark 100 years of independence, we will hand over a ‘Viksit Bharat’ to our youth.”

“Through our hard work today, we will surely realize the dreams of our younger generation. Let us spare no effort in our endeavors. Our policies are sound, and our intentions are pure. The combined strength of 1.4 billion Indians is uniting to take the nation to new heights. Let us celebrate, make a firm resolve, and march forward together to turn that resolve into reality.”

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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