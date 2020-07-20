New Delhi: In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing on Monday, and highlighted the strong connect of IBM with India and its huge presence in the country. Also Read - Flood, Coronavirus: PM Modi Expresses Concern, Takes Stock of Situations With Chief Ministers of 7 States, Assures Central Help

As per an updates from the PMO, the Prime Minister discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75% of its employees to work from home. Also Read - Floods, Oil Well Fire, Coronavirus: Triple Crises Hit Assam, PM Modi Takes Stock

During the interaction, PM Modi said there is wonderful connect between IBM and India as over one lakh people are working across 20 cities in the company. Also Read - Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: PM Modi Likely to Attend 'Bhumi Pujan' on August 5, Say Sources

Talking about the impact of COVID on business culture, Prime Minister said that ‘work from home’ is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth. He also discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75% of its employees to work from home.

During the video conferencing, PM Modi said the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector.

He further noted that while the world is witnessing slowdown, FDI inflow in India is increasing, and the country is moving forward with the vision of a self-sufficient India so that a globally competent and disruption resilient local supply chain can be developed.

On the other hand, the IBM CEO briefed PM Modi about his company’s huge investment plans in India. He also expressed confidence in the vision of Central government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat plan.