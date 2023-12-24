Home

PM Modi Likely To Launch 6 New Vande Bharat Express Trains From Ayodhya Virtually On December 30; Check Route Details Here

PM Modi is most likely to launch six new Vande Bharat Express Trains from Ayodhya virtually on December 30. Here are all the details.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch six Vande Bharat trains accompanied by Indian Railway’s first Amrit Bharat Express. The second Vande Bharat train is said to be launched in South India, as per the report by the Economic Times. The six new Vande Bharat trains will cover miles around India, including the most popular Ayodhya-Delhi and Vaishnavo-Delhi routes, as per a report by the Economic Times.

Full List Of Six Vande Bharat Express PM Modi Can Luanch

1. Ayodhya-Anand Vihar

2. New Delhi-Vaishnavo Devi

3. Amritsar-New Delhi

4. Jalna-Mumbai

5. Coimbatore-Bengaluru

6. New Delhi-Darbhanga

New Delhi-Darbhanga Vande Bharat Route

The Vande Bharat Express train running from Sitamarhi to Delhi is expected to cover Luknow on its route. The train is expected to depart from Sitamarhi at 8:30 AM in the morning. The train has stoppages at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patna since reaching New Delhi.

Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways is planning to launch a dream trip for those aspiring to visit the holy city of Ayodhya. The newly launched Vande Bharat Express will soon connect Patna, Ayodhya, and Lucknow to make the traveling experience of the pilgrims better.

Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express

The new Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra to New Delhi at 6 AM. The railway plans to operate a second Vande Bharat Express from the destination station of the routes where Vande Bharat Express is currently running at the same time so that passengers can travel in Vande Bharat in both directions.

The new Vande Bharat express train from Katra to Delhi starting on December 30 will have stops at Udhampur and Kathua railway stations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. The Union Minister said that the train will have stops in Udhampur and Kathua, which, besides being a huge relief, will provide ease of travel, ease of business, and overall ease of living.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur.

“Heartening news for Udhampur and Kathua. Ever since the first Vande Bharat train started operating from Katra and Delhi in 2019, there has been a consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur as well. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi, for responding to our request,” the Union Minister said in a post on X.

“This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business, and overall ease of living,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

