New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said nations must work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it doesn't end up in the wrong hands. Citing the example of bitcoin, the PM while addressing The Sydney Dialogue said, "Essential for democracies to work together…It should also recognise national rights and promote trade, investment and larger public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. Important that all democracies work together and ensure it doesn't end up in wrong hands."

PM Modi also spoke about the digital revolutions in India and said the country is currently witnessing five important transitions. He lauded India's efforts in "transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance, including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare".

#WATCH |PM says, "Essential for democracies to work together…It should also recognise national rights&promote trade, investment&larger public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. Important that all democracies work together&ensure it doesn't end up in wrong hands" pic.twitter.com/QRNtQDlvLZ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Listing important transitions taking place in India, Modi said that the world’s most extensive public information infrastructure is being built in India. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity, six hundred thousand villages will soon be connected with broadband and the world’s most efficient payment infrastructure, the UPI and the latest the Aarogya Setu and CoWin app for vaccination.

“We are investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in human-centred and ethical use of artificial intelligence. We are developing strong capabilities in Cloud platforms and cloud computing”, he added.

He also said India’s contribution in coping with the Y2K problem and its offering of the CoWin platform to the world as open source software are examples of India’s values and vision.

“India’s democratic traditions are old; its modern institutions are strong. And, we have always believed in the world as one family”, he added.

Describing India’s extensive experience with the use of technology and policy for public good, he said that inclusive development and social empowerment can be of great help to the developing world.

“We can work together to empower nations and their people, and prepare them for the opportunities of this century”, he noted.

Giving a roadmap for democracies to work together, PM Modi called for a collaborative framework “to invest together in research and development in future technology; to develop trusted manufacturing base and trusted supply chains; to deepen intelligence and operational cooperation on cyber security, protect critical information infrastructure; to prevent manipulation of public opinions; to develop technical and governance standards and norms consistent with our democratic values; and, to create standards and norms for data governance and for cross-border flow that protect and secure data.”

He said the emerging frameworks should also recognise national rights and, at the same time, promote trade, investment and larger public good.

Last week, PM Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies amid concerns that unregulated crypto markets could become avenues for money laundering and terror financing.

The government is likely to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.