PM Modi Releases 1st Instalment Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana To 1 Lakh Beneficiaries Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the beneficiaries, PM Modi on Monday released the first installment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing. During the occasion, PM Modi also interacted with Lalita, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s What PM Mosi Said

“Koi acchi cheez banate ho toh batao, hum khane ke liye nhi aayenge aap chinta mat karo,” PM Modi said during the occasion.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/DPnV0grWL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

In the last two months, 7500 camps have been organised in over 100 districts in which essential documents such as Adhar cards, birth certificates, and bank accounts are being made so that people can benefit from the schemes of the central government, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “There is a festive atmosphere in the country at this time. Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu…On one hand, when Diwali is being celebrated in Ayodhya, on the other hand, one lakh of my extremely backward tribal brothers and sisters, who are members of my family are celebrating Diwali at their homes, this in itself is a great happiness for me. Today money is being transferred to their bank accounts for a pucca house. I congratulate all these families and wish them a very happy Makar Sankranti…”

Schemes worth Rs 4700 crore have been accepted by the different ministries in which pucca houses one lakh beneficiaries and 1200 km road for the regions that are extremely backward have been accepted.

Apart from this, there are proposals for 100 girls’ hostels, 900 Anganwadi centres, 100 medical units, and 400 multipurpose centres which have been accepted.

In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

What is PM-JANMAN Scheme

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

