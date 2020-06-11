Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, says PM Modi, emphasising how the latest business reforms will help the jute sector of Bengal

  • 11:37 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: This is not a time for a conservative approach. It’s time for bold reforms

  • 11:32 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: Kolkata can regain its lost glory and become a leader in the commerce sector

  • 11:31 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: East and Northeast will reap the maximum benefits from the reforms taken by the Centre.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: Now our farmers can sell their products anywhere in the country they want. They have finally achieved freedom, says PM Modi

  • 11:27 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: We are making our coal sectors more competitive. Several reforms have been taken, says PM Modi

  • 11:26 AM IST

    PM Modi Address Live: Now the country is moving towards the right direction. MSME’s definition has been changed, says PM Modi

  • 11:25 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: When you stop your Mercedez car and buy something from a street vendor, he doesn’t count the money. He becomes proud that someone riding a Mercedez bought something from him. This should be the inspiration, says PM Modi

  • 11:24 AM IST

    PM Modi Address LIVE: When we buy something from our local traders, we don’t only encourage India’s self-reliance, we value the labour as well, says PM Modi

  • 11:22 AM IST

    PM Modi Address Live: Self-reliance starts from family. Every child is told to become self-reliant once they reach the age of 18.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today at 11 am via video conferencing. Earlier on June 2, PM Modi participated in the annual general meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the foremost national chamber, through a video conference. Also Read - PM Modi Shares 'Good News' on Asiatic Lion Population in Gujarat's Gir, Credits Community Participation

He had said at the meeting of CII that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Spends Savings on Needy Amid COVID-19, 13-Year-Old Daughter Appointed UNADAP Goodwill Ambassador

Addressing the 125th Annual Session of CII, the Prime Minister said: “World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. India has potential, strength, and ability. Today, Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed in the world towards India… Getting growth back is not that difficult. The biggest thing is that Indian industries have a clear path of self-reliance.” Also Read - My Life, My Yoga: PM Modi Launches Video Blogging Contest for Citizens, Winner to Get Rs 1 Lakh Prize Money

He said that the country now needs to manufacture products which are ”Made in India” but are ”Made for the World”.

The Prime Minister said that ration has been provided to 74 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana while adding that ration is also being provided to migrant labourers for free.

The live broadcast feed of today’s event will be available from Doordarshan and ANI.