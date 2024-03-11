Home

PM Modi To Flag Off Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat Express Today; Check Route Details

The Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat train will run on all days except Saturdays and will cover Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, and Vizianagaram.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Latest Update: The Indian Railways has approved a fresh train service under the banner of everyone’s favourite Vande Bharat Express. The newly sanctioned Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat train will help commuters commute comfortably between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

On March 12, that is, tomorrow, an online inauguration ceremony is scheduled and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officially launch the service. With the introduction of this train, Bhubaneswar now has a trio of Vande Bharat Express trains, making travel easier to other parts of Odisha and neighbouring states.

Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat Express: Full Schedule

The timetable of the newly launched Vande Bhrat train is pretty straightforward and comforting for commuters. It starts its journey from Bhubaneswar bright and early, at 5:15 AM, reaching Visakhapatnam at 11:00 AM on that day. On the return note, the Bhubaneswar–Vizag Vande Bharat train leaves Visakhapatnam at 3:30 pm and rolls back into Bhubaneswar by 9:30 PM, all on the same day.

Railway Board revises its decision. Third Vande Bharat Express connecting Odisha will run between Visakhapatnam & Bhubaneswar instead of Puri. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the train via video conference on March 12.@XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpresshttps://t.co/63mhgOJzy9 pic.twitter.com/9F6ZYRZLyL — Hemant Kumar Rout (@TheHemantRout) March 11, 2024

Bhubaneswar-Vizag Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Bhubaneswar–Vizag Vande Bharat train will run on all days except Saturdays. It has a route starting from Bhubaneswar and ending in Visakhapatnam, stopping over at various places along the way like Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, and Vizianagaram. Notably, the train has already undergone test runs and is set to cover the entire distance of 468 km from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam in just about six hours and fifteen minutes.

