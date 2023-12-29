Home

PM Modi To Flag Off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Through Video Link From Ayodhya On December 30; Route Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a virtual ribbon-cutting planned for this coming Saturday, marking the launch of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. It will stop at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Manmad Junction, Nasik Road, Kalyan Junction , Thane, Dadar and CSMT.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the inaugural journey of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express virtually on Saturday. This eight-car express aims to boost regional connectivity and tourism. The launch will occur alongside the PM’s public address at the renovated Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh, as per a report by news agency PTI.

PM Modi won’t just inaugurate the Jalna-Mumbai route; he will also initiate two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services that connect different cities. These new additions will provide passengers across the nation with easy and comfy travel options. The Vande Bharat Express, known for its swift speed, luxury, and advanced facilities, is rapidly becoming the travel method of choice for many.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

In its inaugural run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train will tentatively depart from Marathwada city at 11 AM and will arrive in the metropolis at 6:45 PM.

As per the release, the train will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) at 11:55 AM, Manmad Junction at 1:44 PM, Nasik Road at 2:44 PM, Kalyan Junction at 5.06 PM, Thane at 5.28 PM and Dadar at 5.50 PM before proceeding to CSMT.

Members of Parliament, MLAs, guardian ministers, schoolchildren, and the general public will welcome the train at these stations, the CR release added.

Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Significance

Addressing a press conference, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Neeti Sarkar of Nanded division, of which Jalna is a part, said the service will connect important cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nashik to areas like Thane and Mumbai.

“It will boost visits to sites like the Rajur Ganapati Temple in Jalna, Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, along with Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Shirdi near Manmad. The train, with 530 seats, will take 6 hours and 50 minutes to cover the distance, which will be of great convenience to people,” Sarkar said.

While Jalna has a thriving steel sector, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has MSME hubs as well as the upcoming AURIC industrial city.

Sarkar said the train has a “black box” like those in aircraft, which will record the activity in the driver’s cab. It will be vital for probes into any untoward incident, including accidents, she added. It is Maharashtra’s 7th Vande Bharat service, six of which are operated on the CR network. It will be the 5th Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai, as per the CR release.

(With inputs from agencies)

