PM Modi To Inaugurate Bharat Tex 2024 Today; Focus On Textile Trade, Investment, Exports

It will showcase India’s prowess in the textile sector and reaffirm India’s position as a global textile powerhouse.

Bharat Tex 2024 is being organised from 26-29 February 2024. (Image: X/@AkashvaniAIR)

Bharat Tex 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, on 26 February at 10:30 AM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Bharat Tex 2024 is being organised from 26-29 February 2024. Drawing inspiration from the 5F Vision of the Prime Minister, the event has a unified farm to foreign via fibre, fabric, and fashion focus, covering the entire textiles value chain. It will showcase India’s prowess in the textile sector and reaffirm India’s position as a global textile powerhouse.

Organised by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the government, Bharat Tex 2024 is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability. The four-day event will feature over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panelists discussing various issues facing relevant to the sector. It will also have dedicated pavilions on sustainability and circularity, an ‘Indi Haat’, fashion presentations on diverse themes such as Indian Textiles Heritage, sustainability, and global designs, as well as interactive fabric testing zones and product demonstrations.

Bharat Tex 2024 is expected to witness the participation of policymakers and global CEOs, over 3,500 exhibitors, over 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors, besides textile students, weavers, artisans, and textile workers.

With more than 50 announcements and MoUs expected to be signed during the event, it is envisaged to provide further impetus to investment and trade in the textile sector and help push up exports. It will be another key step to further the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

