PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s Longest Cable-stayed Bridge ‘Sudarshan Setu’ In Gujarat Tomorrow

Sudarshan Setu, which is India’s longest cable-stayed bridge and boasts a unique design, will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow.

New Delhi: In a ground-breaking development, Prime Minister Narednra Modi is expected to inaugurate the nation’s longest cable-stayed bridge, the Sudarshan Setu, which will connect the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island tomorrow. As per the PMO statement, the 2.32 Km long bridge, which has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore, is among the Rs 52,525 crore worth of infrastructure projects that PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for during his two-day Gujarat trip, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides,” the PMO office said.

It said that it also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

“This bridge will ease transportation and significantly reduce the time devotees spend traveling between Dwarka and Beyt-Dwarka. Before the bridge’s construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka. This iconic bridge will also serve as a major tourist attraction in Devbhumi Dwarka,” the statement said.

It said that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the New Mundra-Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore.

Mundra-Panipat Pipeline Details

“The 1194-km-long Mundra-Panipat Pipeline with an installed capacity of 8.4 MMTPA was commissioned to transport crude oil from Mundra on the Gujarat coast to Indian Oil’s refinery at Panipat in Haryana,” the statement said.

It said that PM Modi will also dedicate a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) to a nearby new location.

“Prime Minister will also dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation,” it added.

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation of Projects Costing Rs 34,400 Cr In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 10 projects cumulatively costing Rs 34,400 crore in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The projects that were inaugurated during the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ event addressed by the PM through video conferencing are part of the road, rail, coal, power and solar energy sectors, a state government official said.

These projects will create new opportunities for the people of the state and modern infrastructure will strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’, the PM said in his address.

The PM dedicated the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (2×800 MW) in the state’s Raigarh district. While Stage-I of the project is built with an investment of Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II entails an investment of Rs 15,530 crore, the state government official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

