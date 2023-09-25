Home

PM Modi To Inaugurate Over Rs 5,000 Cr Development Projects In Gujarat; Check Full List Here

PM Modi To Inaugurate Over Rs 5,000 Cr Development Projects In Gujarat; Check Full List Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on September 26-27 to participate in the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 5,206 crores in Chhota Udepur, Gujarat, on Wednesday, including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts. The Gujarat government announced on Monday that PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 to inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

“During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister,” the statement read.

PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Full List Of Announcements

Under this initiative, Rs 1,426 crore worth of new projects will be launched, and Rs 3,079 crore worth of completed projects will be inaugurated, which includes 9,088 new classrooms, 50,300 smart classrooms, 19,600 computer labs, upgradation of 12,622 classrooms and other facilities.

PM Modi To Inaugeratre New Navodaya Vidyalaya In Gujarat

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya costing Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio costing Rs 10 crore will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.

“Development projects worth Rs 277 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 251 crore under the Urban Development Department, and Rs 80 crore under the Water Supply Department will also be inaugurated and dedicated,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on September 26-27 to participate in the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. He will also address two public gatherings and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 4,500 crore.

On September 26, PM Modi will arrive in Gujarat and stay overnight in Gandhinagar. On September 27, he will attend the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Science City. He will then address two public gatherings in Bodeli and Vadodara. In Chhota Udepur, he will lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 4,500 crore, as per a report in the Indian Express.

