Home

Business

PM Modi To Inaugurate Surat’s Diamond Bourse; Here’s The Details You Need To Know

PM Modi To Inaugurate Surat’s Diamond Bourse; Here’s The Details You Need To Know

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present at the inauguration ceremony. The project will focus on ethical diamond trading and supporting small and medium-sized diamond enterprises. It will serve as a global platform for diamond trading, attracting traders from over 150 countries.

Surat Diamond Bourse (Image: IANS)

Surat: Mark your calendars, gem lovers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a dazzling new chapter for Surat’s diamond empire on December 17th with the grand inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB). This colossal corporate haven, estimated at a whopping Rs 34,000 crore, promises to solidify Surat’s position as the undisputed diamond trading capital of the world, according to official data from the Gujarat government. The project will cover a sprawling 35.54-acre masterpiece that seamlessly blends a bustling Central Business District (CBD) with vibrant social, commercial, and educational facilities, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Surat Diamond Bourse: Project Details

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present at the inauguration ceremony. The project will focus on ethical diamond trading and supporting small and medium-sized diamond enterprises. It will serve as a global platform for diamond trading, attracting traders from over 150 countries.

You may like to read

This project aims to encourage diamond, gems and jewelry trade, as well as boost diamond production and business, thereby fostering growth opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Surat Diamond Bourse will have over 4,500 offices across its 45 floors. The 131 high-speed lifts will offer access to all corners of the massive structure. The entire bourse complex will feature 15 acres dedicated to greenery and themed gardens as per architectural principles.

The Surat Diamond Bourse is set to offer a multitude of benefits to both domestic and international diamond traders. With this project, Surat’s diamond trade, currently worth Rs 2 lakh crore, is expected to surge to Rs 4 lakh crore annually.

Surat Airport Earns International Status

The Union Cabinet has given Surat Airport its wings, officially granting it international status. This momentous decision promises to be not just a gateway for eager travelers but also a vital artery for the city’s thriving diamond and textile industries. This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region, according to an official statement.

Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travelers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile – industries, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.