PM Modi To Inaugurate Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 On 8 December

The two-day summit is being held on 8 and 9 December 2023 with the theme: Peace to Prosperity.

(Image: YouTube/@UttarakhandGlobalInvestorsSummit2023)

Peace To Prosperity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on 8 December 2023. At around 10:30 AM, he will inaugurate the “Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023” being held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two-day summit is being held on 8 and 9 December 2023 with the theme: Peace to Prosperity.

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness the participation of Union Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries along with leading industrialists, among others.

