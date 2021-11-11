New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two innovative customer centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday via video conferencing. These initiatives include the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.Also Read - T20 World Cup: It's Not Going to be a Walkover, Adam Gilchrist on Australia's Chances vs Pakistan, Says We're a Big Chance Tonight

RBI Retail Direct Scheme

The RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors. It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in securities issued by the Government of India and the State Governments. Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost.

Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

The Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by RBI. The central theme of the scheme is based on 'One Nation-One Ombudsman' with one portal, one email and one address for the customers to lodge their complaints.

There will be a single point of reference for customers to file their complaints, submit the documents, track status and provide feedback. A multi-lingual toll-free number will provide all relevant information on grievance redress and assistance for filing complaints.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will also attend the event.