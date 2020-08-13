

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' at 11 am today. The platform will strengthen efforts of "reforming and simplifying our tax system", Modi said. He will also unveil the next phase of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers.

The launch of the platform is expected to further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms undertaken during the last six years.

The reforms include a reduction in corporate tax last year to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units, scraping of dividend distribution tax and faceless assessment.