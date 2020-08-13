Live Updates

    Faceless assessment, taxpayer charter starts from today, faceless appeal to begin from September 25: PM Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: The number of taxpayers in the country is a very small percentage of the total population, says PM Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: In the past 6 years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. We have decreased – complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased – transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results, says PM Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking & approach, both have changed, says PM Narendra Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: This is an extension of minimum government and maximum governance, says PM Modi

    Transparent Taxation Platform Launch Live: These reforms include taxpayers’ charter, faceless assessment, faceless appeal etc., says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a platform ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’ at 11 am today. The platform will strengthen efforts of “reforming and simplifying our tax system”, Modi said. He will also unveil the next phase of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers. Also Read - Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Head Tests COVID Positive, PM Modi Shared Stage With Him on August 5

The launch of the platform is expected to further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms undertaken during the last six years. Also Read - ‘Transparent Taxation’: PM Modi to Launch Platform on Thursday to Honour Honest Taxpayers

The reforms include a reduction in corporate tax last year to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units, scraping of dividend distribution tax and faceless assessment. Also Read - World Elephant Day 2020: Over 200 Elephants in India Kept in Severely Inadequate Conditions, Says World Animal Protection