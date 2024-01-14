PM Modi To Release 1st Installment Of PMAY-G Scheme Under PM-JANMAN; 1 Lakh Beneficiaries To Benefit | Key Updates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) programme for 1 lakh beneficiaries. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the first installment will be released on January 15 at noon via video conference. The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion, as per a report by news agency IANS.

PM-JANMAN For Welfare Of PVTGs

In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

The PMO said that PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 ministries.

PM-JANMAN: Purpose And Significance

It is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

