Home

Business

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat From 8-10 January To Inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat From 8-10 January To Inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics. (Image: X/@SurajNi48612592)

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Monday, 8 January. On 9 January, at around 9:30 AM, the Prime Minister will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar where he will hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. At around 3 PM, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

Trending Now

On 10 January, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 PM he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

You may like to read

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. It has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the theme “Gateway to the Future”. This edition of the Summit will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy, and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.