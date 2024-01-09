Home

PM Modi Welcomes UAE President Al Nahyan For Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit; Key Points

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Gandhinagar: President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and is all set to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. He was welcomed warmly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi right at the airport. The two esteemed leaders have an exciting day ahead, embarking on a city roadshow scheduled for today, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.

UAE President Accorded Ceremonial Guard of Honour

The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival. Apart from the UAE President, other world leaders, including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta are attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Gujarat’s Mahatma Mandir.

Upon arrival in Gujarat, PM Modi in a post shared on X stated, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, I will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people.”

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Details

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi, when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar.

There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events, including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies are displaying products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

(With inputs from agencies)

