PM Modi-Elon Musk Meet: Will Tesla Cars Soon Hit Indian Roads?

Elon Musk has been looking forward to import Tesla cars to India. However, the high import duties in India have kept the billionaire from entering the Indian market.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first official state visit to the United States of America earlier this morning. Along with a host of meetings that the prime minister will be holding during this visit, he will also be meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk would be among the first group of CEOs who will call on Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday evening in New York.

Modi-Musk Meet Agenda

Even though there is no official confirmation regarding the agenda behind the meeting between the world’s richest man and the prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, reports hint that it will be on the lines of bringing Tesla to India. When Musk requested the Indian government last year to bring down the import duties on cars from 110 per cent to 40 per cent, India refused. The government urged Musk to give a roadmap to manufacturing in India, however, the carmaker wants to test the demand in the market first with imports.

