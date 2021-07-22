New Delhi: In a good news for any senior citizen above 60 years, then can receive annual pension up to Rs 1,11,000 under PM Vaya Vandana Yojana – Mainstay of old age. The duration of scheme was till March 31, 2020 but it has been extended till March, 2023. PM Vaya Vandana Yojana was launched to make elderly people financially independent at the crucial stage of their life.Also Read - RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 12: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos at JSCA, Ranchi at 01.00 PM IST July 22, Thursday

PM Pension Yojana: Scheme Details, How To Apply