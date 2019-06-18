Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday meet and interact with leading economists and experts. The meeting is being held to discuss the economic policy roadmap for employment generation and promotion of growth.

Organised by government think tank NITI Aayog, sources said functionaries from the organisation, along with various ministers, sectoral experts, leading economists and industrialists, will attend the meeting.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing that the economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The CSO data had also shown that joblessness was at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

It also revealed that the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for fiscal 2018-19 (at 2011-12 prices) was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent. The GDP growth was 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on July 5.

