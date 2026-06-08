Setback for PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries as govt slashes subsidised LPG cylinders to….

The Central Government has reduced the annual quota of subsidised LPG cylinders from nine to four for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries amid rising global fuel costs.

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LPG cylinders | Image: ANI

PM Ujjwala Yojana gas cylinders update: In a big setback for lakhs of PM Ujjwala Yojana benefaciaries, the central government has reportedly reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to beneficiaries of its flagship Ujjwala scheme to four, aligning support with average household consumption levels. For those unversed, launched in May 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) provides deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households, beneficiaries were initially entitled to 12 subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders a year. Here are all the details you need to know about the update in PM Ujjwala Yojana gas cylinders.

How many free LPG cylinders will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)?

As per the recent update, the subsidised quota was reduced to nine cylinders last year and has now been cut further to four.

At a news briefing, Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said the revised entitlement broadly matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries.

To encourage the use of cleaner cooking fuel and improve affordability, the government introduced a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in May 2022, credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts after every refill is purchased for up to 12 cylinders annually. In October 2023, the subsidy was increased to Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder, with a proportionate benefit extended to 5-kg cylinders.

The latest reduction in the subsidised quota follows increases in LPG prices. The price of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi has risen by a cumulative Rs 89 over two hikes in the past three months, the latest on June 7, taking the retail price to Rs 942.

Why government has reduced Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)?

The decision comes at a time when the cost of supplying domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has climbed sharply, with the per-cylinder cost rising to over Rs 1,600, while oil marketing companies are currently incurring losses of around Rs 700 on every cylinder sold.

Addressing a media briefing, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Praveen Khanooja said eligible PMUY beneficiaries will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder, but only for the first four refills in a year.

This effectively caps annual subsidy support at Rs 1,200 per household under the scheme. Khanooja also said that PMUY consumers in Delhi are currently paying Rs 642 for a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder, while general consumers are paying Rs 942 for the same cylinder.

(With inputs from agencies)