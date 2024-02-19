Home

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Check Eligibility, List of Documents Required to Apply For Benefits

PM Modi Launches PM Vishwakarma Yojana

PM Vishwakarma Yojana Latest Update: PM Modi last week launched several development projects in Rewari, Haryana and while addressing a gathering, he praised the craftspeople of Rewari especially those engaged in brass-related works and handicrafts. PM Modi highlighted how the government’s scheme – the PM Vishwakarma Yojana – is helping such artisans and craftspeople.

What is PM Vishwakarma Yojana?

The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Skill Honor (PM VIKAS), generally known as the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a program started by the Central government aimed at empowering artisans and craftspeople nationwide.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana was launched on September 17, 2023 by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). With this scheme, the Centre offers end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople. With this scheme, the Centre also provides training, technology, credit and market support to the traditional artisans and craftspeople to give impetus to their endeavour.

As part of the scheme, people engaged in 18 trades are covered. The trades covered include carpenter, boat Maker, armourer, blacksmith , hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter , sculptor , stone breaker, cobbler/ shoesmith/footwear artisan, mason , basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Check Eligibility

The artisans and craftspeople who are aged 18 and above and work on a self-employment basis, largely in the unorganised sector, are eligible.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: List of Documents Required to Apply

Aadhar Card

Voter Identity Card

Proof of Occupation

Mobile Number

Bank Account Details

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Check List of Benefits

The artisans and craftspeople who are eligible are provided PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. They also get basic training of five to seven days and advanced training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs. 500 per day.

The eligible beneficiaries at the beginning of Basic Skill Training, are given a toolkit incentive of up to ₹15,000 in the form of e-vouchers

They also get collateral-free ‘Enterprise Development Loans’ of up to Rs 3 lakh in two tranches of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh with tenures of 18 months and 30 months, respectively, at a concessional rate of interest fixed at 5%.

