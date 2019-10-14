New Delhi: Mumbai’s Esplanade court on Monday sent all the three accused in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative bank case to police custody till October 16, stated news agency ANI. Notably, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, and former PMC bank chairman Waryam Singh are the three accused in the PMC bank case.

Earlier on Monday, the depositors of PMC Bank protested in front of Esplanade court demanding that no bail should be granted to the accused Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan, before the accused were brought to the court. Notably, Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan were arrested in a loan default case on October 3.