New Delhi: Following the collapse of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, TV Actor Nupur Alankar had expressed the difficulties she faced after her PMC bank accounts were frozen. Narrating her ordeal to news agency ANI, Alankar said, ” My mother is on oxygen and father-in-law underwent surgery recently. I had to plead and borrow from people. Our accounts are frozen and payment cards aren’t working. I had to sell my jewellery. If it is not sorted, I will have to sell household items.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the depositors of PMC Bank protested outside the BJP office in Nariman Point of Mumbai. A depositor named Krishna told news agency ANI, “I don’t know what they’re doing, don’t care what they’re doing, I want my money back. I won’t be able to earn again whatever I’ve put in the bank.” In the midst of the protests, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the BJP office.

On September 24, the RBI restrained the PMC Bank from carrying out a majority of its routine businesses for a period of six months. This not only created huge panic among depositors but also stunned the banking and corporate circles ahead of the festive season. Subsequently, on September 27, the ED had launched a separate probe in the alleged money-laundering case and raided six locations in Mumbai. The investigating agency also seized various movable assets including the private jet and cars of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the PMC bank case.

About PMC Bank:

Established in 1984 in Mumbai, PMC bank is now a multi-state cooperative banking entity. Currently, the bank has a network of 137 branches in Delhi and six states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, PMC bank is one of the top 10 cooperative banks in India.