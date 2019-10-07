New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) National Spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a swipe at the Reserve Bank of India for the alleged irregularities of the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. On Monday, news agency ANI quoted the SAD leader as saying, “We have not given our money to someone walking on the streets. We have given our money to the government. RBI is responsible and it must return our money.”

Since the cooperative bank is governed by RBI, which also decides the bank’s formats, the responsibility of the PMC bank matter lies on RBI, noted Manjinder Singh.

It must be noted that last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized the private jet and cars of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in connection with the PMC bank case.