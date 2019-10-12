New Delhi: Amid rising protests from account holders in the PMC Bank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she and her ministry truly understand the justified worries of the bank customers and she has spoken to the RBI chief about the matter.

Saying that the RBI chief has assured her that the clients’ concerns will be taken into consideration, she said her ministry will ensure that their concerns are comprehensively addressed.

“Spoken to governor @RBI on the PMC Bank matter. He assured me that clients & their concerns will be kept on top priority. I wish to reiterate that @FinMinIndia will ensure that customers’ concerns are comprehensively addressed. We understand the justified worries of the customers,” Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The statement from the Finance Minister comes days after she met the angry protesters in Mumbai outside the BJP office where she was going to address a press conference.

On October 10, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, she had said that though her ministry has nothing to do with the PMC Bank matter directly, still, she will take all actions to curb such bank frauds.

She also said that along with her ministry, the RBI will take required actions in the PMC Bank fraud case. She said that she has asked the secretaries of her ministries to study in detail the crisis of the PMC Bank.

On October 10, prior to her arrival at the BJP office in Mumbai, depositors of the PMC Bank staged a protest to draw her attention to their crisis.

“Along with my ministry officials, representatives of the RBI will also be given the task to understand the shortcomings and what actions can be taken in the PMC matter,” she had said.

She said that if amendments are going to help curb malpractices, better regulate banks, then her ministry and the RBI are ready to do it.

The statement from the minister comes as the customers of the PMC Bank accused the RBI of not taking enough action against the officials involved in the PMC Bank scam.

On October 3, the RBI gave relief to account holders and depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank by enhancing the withdrawal limit from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Earlier the RBI had put a cap on the withdrawal limit at Rs1,000 and later enhanced it to Rs 10,000.