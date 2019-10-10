New Delhi: Amid widespread protests from depositors in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she met the protesters outside the BJP office in Mumbai.

She said though her ministry has nothing to do with the matter directly, still, she will take all actions to curb such bank frauds. She also said that along with her ministry, the RBI will take required actions in the PMC Bank fraud case. Here are the top ten developments.