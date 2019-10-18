New Delhi: In a big blow to aggrieved account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition, seeking direction to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against putting restriction on withdrawal of money.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioner to approach high court for seeking relief on his plea. “We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief”, the apex court said.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain petition, filed by some account holders in the PMC Bank, seeking direction to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against putting restriction on withdrawal of money. Court asks the petitioners that they may approach concerned High Courts for relief. pic.twitter.com/sIXU1UKX0D — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Notably, the court was hearing petition filed by Delhi-based Bejon Kumar Misra, who has sought quashing of the RBI notifications restricting the limit of withdrawal of deposited amount in PMC Bank. Misra had claimed that the RBI’s move has caused disastrous consequences for depositors.

Besides, he had also alleged that the Centre and the RBI had not taken any emergency steps towards the protection of the hard-earned money of around 15 lakh customers of PMC Bank.

“The government is taking care of concern of PMC bank account holders and taking effective steps to attach the properties of wrong doers”, solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, told the top court.

Following the bank crisis, three depositors lost their lives with 24 hours. The first death was reported on Monday, when former Jet Airways staffer Sanjay Gulati died of cardiac arrest. Hours after Gulati’s demise, Fattomal Punjabi (59) collapsed at his electronics shop in Mulund’s Sindhi Colony. A day after, Yogita Bijlani, committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills.