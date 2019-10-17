New Delhi: The promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) have requested to sell off their assets to repay the loans payable to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, stated news agency ANI. This decision was communicated by Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, the prime accused in the PMC Bank scam, in a written letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Union finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

In the letter released by the spokesperson of the HDIL promoters, the Wadhawans had requested that they be allowed to sell off 18 of their attached assets which includes a yacht, a Rolls Royce and an aircraft, to pay off the bank’s dues.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank’s administrator and members of the advisory committee assured the RBI governor that all efforts would be undertaken to safeguard the interests of the depositors and stakeholders. This comes at a time when a few deaths have been linked to the deposit withdrawal restrictions put on the bank accounts. Administrator J B Bhoria and his team met Governor Shaktikanta Das and other senior officials on Wednesday to apprise them of the position of the bank after a relaxation of the withdrawal limit to ~40,000.

An official statement issued by the PMC bank, as quoted by news agency ANI, read: “While discussing the various operational issues, it was informed that the bank would expedite the processes of assessment of the realisability of the securities available with the bank and the forensic audit presently underway.”

Also, a court in Mumbai extended judicial custody of former chairman of PMC Bank Waryam Singh and HDIL promoters till October 23.

(With agency inputs)