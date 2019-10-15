Mumbai: The Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank crisis has claimed its first life. A 51-year-old account holder in the beleaguered bank, died of a cardiac arrest while returning home after attending a protest rally against the PMC Bank scam.

The deceased identified as Sanjay Gulati, had deposits worth Rs 90 lakhs in the Oshiwara branch of the PMC Bank. Gulati, a resident of Taporewala Gardens in Mumbai’s Oshiwara, was earlier employed with Jet Airways. Reports claimed that the man was already in stress as he was terminated earlier this year after the private carrier ceased its operations.

Speaking to ANI, one of the relatives of Gulati said,”He has a special child … he was depressed … many times he said it was very difficult to run home. Earlier he was working in Jet Airways … after losing his job, he was completely dependent on his savings, which was deposited in the PMC Bank. Prime Minister Modi promoted digital money, now what can the people do.”

#Mumbai: 51-year-old Sanjay Gulati, a Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositor passed away yesterday after taking part in a protest rally by depositors. #PMCBank pic.twitter.com/p9Z3t5BlzW — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

Yesterday, around 200 PMC Bank account holders protested in front of Esplanade court demanding that no bail should be granted to the accused Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan– Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd. (HDIL) directors.