New Delhi: Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy has suggested the necessity to regulate income tax rates and provide taxpayers the option of either retaining exemptions or pay tax at a lower rate, stated a report.

Talking about the current economic slowdown that the country is experiencing, the PMEAC Chairman noted that the slowdown is binary in nature. He suggested that structural reforms related to land, labour and skills, natural resources are needed and so does disinvestment and privatisation, added the report. India is currently growing at the rate of 5 per cenr. Speaking to the Economic Times, Bibek Debroy estimated, “Potentially, if land and labour reforms happen and states begin to grow fast we might go up to 7-7.5 per cent. But it is safer to talk about 6-6.5 per cent.”