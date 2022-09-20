New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is one of the most populist schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in the backdrop of the first nationwide lockdown that was declared in March 2020 owing to the emergence of Covid-19 in the country. Under this scheme, the central government provides 5kg of free food grains every month to the poor, in addition to the subsidized ration scheme that is already in place since very long.Also Read - PMGKAY Update: Is Govt Planning To Extend Free Ration Scheme beyond September? Check Here

At present, September 30 is the final date of the PMGKAY scheme that's already on its sixth phase. The last extension happened in March 2022, till September 2022, "keeping with the concern and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of society".

"The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the PMGKAY for six more months till September 2022", said the Prime Minister.

WHAT IS PMGKAY?

About 80 crore people who come under the ambit of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 are the direct beneficiaries of this scheme.

Whilst extending the scheme for another six months back in March this year, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “The government has spent approximately Rs 2.60 lakh crore so far and another Rs 80,000 crore will be spent over the next 6 months till September 2022 taking the total expenditure under PM-GKAY to nearly Rs 3.40 lakh crore.”

The government had allocated about 759 LMT of free food grains under the PMGKAY till Phase 5, according to the ministry. “With another 244 LMT of free foodgrains under this extension (Phase 6), the aggregate allocation of free food grains under the PM-GKAY now stand at 1,003 LMT of food grains,” the ministry said.

The rollout of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is undoubtedly one of the major reasons why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power in Uttar Pradesh despite several allegations of COVID ‘mishandling’ against the Narendra Modi-led central government in general and Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in particular.

SO, WHY SUCH A POPULIST SCHEME HANGS IN BALANCE?

PMGKAY, that has been in place since April 2020, has taken quite a toll on the central government’s coffers. The government had already spent an amount close to Rs 2.60 lakh crore under the scheme till March 2022 and then further shelled out Rs 80,000 crore to extend the scheme till September 2022, according to a Times Now report.

In a report quoting sources, TOI has reported that even though the central government can manage to tackle the subsidy issue, it won’t be possible to get enough food grains to meet the buffer stock norms.

The government’s wheat procurement fell by an alarming 53 per cent to 182 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year 2022-23 as against 433.44 lakh tonnes in the previous marketing year, the PTI reported quoting official sources.

As per media reports, NITI Aayog sources has recommended the discontinuation of the PMGKAY scheme as he situation has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The final decision on the extension of the PMGKAY, however, resides with the Prime Minister’s office. Political aspects also need to be taken into consideration. The upcoming state elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where BJP is in power now, will greatly be impacted by the government’s decision. Whether or not the central government decides to keep the scheme running, or to call it off, or to launch a newer scheme that could maintain a balance between people’s concerns, BJP’s electoral prospective and the country’s financial stability, is yet to be seen.