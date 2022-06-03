New Delhi: The service sector grew at the fastest pace in 11 years due to rising demand, a new survey has revealed. According to a report by Reuters, S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 58.9 in May. In April, it stood at 57.9. A PMI of over 50 means that the sector is expanding.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Will Increase For Govt Employees After Possible DA Hike in July?

With this, the PMI has been rising for 10 consecutive months now, the longest streak since 2018-19. The PMI of May 2022 was the highest since July 2011. The uptick can be attributed to the lifting of lockdown measures by the government in the backdrop of falling Covid-19 cases. Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market was quoted in the Reuters report as saying, "The reopening of the Indian economy continued to help lift growth in the service sector."

Danger from high inflation

However, the report also stated that the expectations remain to be low owing to high inflationary pressures. According to the report, the firms may in the future pass on the burden of cost to the consumers. Countries across the globe have been grappling with rising inflation figures, prompting the central banks to raise the interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surprise rate hike in May. The repo rate was hiked 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was raised 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent. With this, the bank aimed to suck out Rs 87,000 crore worth of liquidity from the Indian economy.

A further rate hike is being anticipated in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting between June 6 and 8.