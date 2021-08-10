PMUY Ujjwala Yojana 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY 2021 in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The PM Ujjwala Yojana 2021 program aims to end daily challenges of rural areas by providing free gas connection to women of below poverty line households. The PMUY Ujjwala scheme links women from such households to LPG cylinder companies, offering them free connection. As part of Ujjwala 2.0, PM Modi additionally announced a free-of-cost refill and an interest-free loan to purchase a stove.Also Read - PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: PM Modi Launches Ujjwala Scheme, Announces Free LPG Connection For More Families

Additionally, PM Modi also announced that migrant workers can get LPG connections through self-declaration as “proof of address” in Ujjwala 2.0 scheme. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Fire at HPCL Plant in Visakhapatnam, No Injuries Reported

How to Apply: The PMUY Ujjwala 2.0 scheme can be availed through local LPG gas agencies belonging to the state-run OMCs such as – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Beneficiaries can also apply online on the PMUY portal at www.pmuy.gov.in. Also Read - PMUY: Govt Likely to Provide 3 Free LPG cylinders For Three Months to Ujjwala Beneficiaries

Ujjwala Yojana 2021: Here’s How to Apply Online

Visit PMUY website – https://pmuy.gov.in/ Fill in the application form with details like address, Jandhan Bank Account and Aadhar number of all members. Upload required documents. After processing the application, the connection will be issued by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to the eligible beneficiaries. In case one opts for EMI, the EMI amount will be adjusted against the subsidy amount due to the consumer on each refill.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the documents to the women at the launch event in Mahoba on behalf of the PM. During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households, which was later revised to 8 crore, along with seven more categories such as SC and ST communities and forest dwellers.

During the Union Budget 2021-22, a provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme was announced.