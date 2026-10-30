PNB Rs 35 crore fraud case: Bank promises to honour all genuine complaints, says 3 claims worth Rs 43 lakh settled

Punjab National Bank has said it will honour all genuine claims in the alleged Greater Noida branch fraud case. While 21 customers have allegedly reported losses exceeding Rs 11.24 crore, local account holders estimate the total suspected fraud at around Rs 35 crore.

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PNB 35 crore fraud case: Bank promises to honour all genuine complaints, says 3 claims worth Rs 43 lakh settled (Image: X.com)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has assured customers that it will honour all genuine claims in the alleged fraud case at its Greater Noida branch. The bank said it has already settled three claims worth Rs 43 lakh, while other complaints are being examined on priority. The case came to light after several customers alleged that money had been withdrawn from their savings accounts and fixed deposits without their permission. The complaints have raised concerns among account holders, with some claiming that their life savings have disappeared.

According to reports, a police complaint was filed by a customer named Shrichand and others, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified bank employees under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint alleges that 21 individuals have suffered losses of more than Rs 11.24 crore. Two customers have reportedly claimed losses exceeding Rs 1 crore each. Meanwhile, some local customers have estimated the total alleged fraud at around Rs 35 crore. This figure has not been confirmed by the bank.

PNB says all genuine claims will be honoured

In its response, PNB said it was verifying the complaints to understand the extent of the alleged financial irregularities. The bank added that it was cooperating with the authorities and had taken steps to address customer grievances.

PNB said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards wrongdoing and would take strict action against anyone found responsible. It also said that measures were being taken to strengthen internal controls and monitoring systems.

The bank has reportedly suspended several employees, including the branch manager, in connection with the matter.

Public Notice https://t.co/4gO5DJgpCi — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) October 29, 2026

Customers allege money missing from accounts

According to a report in NDTV, several customers have shared details of the alleged losses. Shrichand, a resident of the area, claimed that around Rs 1.16 crore had been taken from his fixed deposit without his authorisation.

Another customer, Bijendra Singh, alleged that his savings account, which earlier held around Rs 87–88 lakh, now showed a balance of just Rs 1 lakh. He reportedly said the money included compensation received for land acquired by an authority.

Haneep Khan claimed that Rs 39 lakh had gone missing from his account, while another customer, Zakir, alleged that Rs 9.5 lakh had been withdrawn without any alert or SMS notification.

Customers have also raised concerns about the alleged impact on their savings, fixed deposits and mutual fund investments.

What should customers do if they notice an unauthorised transaction?

Financial experts advise customers to act quickly if they notice any suspicious transaction in their bank accounts.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, has advised customers to report unauthorised transactions to their bank immediately. They should also keep copies of bank statements, transaction details, complaint numbers and all communication with the bank.

Customers should avoid delaying complaints, as reporting suspicious activity promptly can help banks investigate the matter and take necessary action.

The investigation into the alleged fraud is underway, and further action is expected as the authorities examine the complaints.