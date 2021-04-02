New Delhi: PNB Alert on IFSC Code, Cheque – Punjab National Bank account holders must take note of important notice which has been issued by PNB. The PNB has sent out important messages to its regarding e-OBC and e-UNI Indian Financial System Code (IFSC), e-OBC and e-UNI cheques. As the previous financial year ended on March 31 and the new fiscal commenced on April 1, PNB has sent out important alerts for its customers. Also Read - CBI Conducts Searches at 100 Locations Across 11 States in Separate Bank Fraud Cases

PNB IFSC Code

Punjab National Bank has informed its customers that PNB e-OBC and e-UNI IFSC has been discontinued from April 1, 2021.

PNB has requested customers to use new IFSC only to avoid any transnational inconvenience. Customers can contact PNB's toll-free number 18001802222 for any assistance or query.

PNB has stated that information of new IFSC is available at respective branches and the same is also available on Punjab National Bank’s corporate website.

Meanwhile, PNB customers may also get the information of new IFSC through their registered mobile number by sending SMS to 92640926400.

PNB Chequebook

Punjab National Bank has another announcement for its e-OBC or e-UNI customers. PNB has stated that e-OBC or e-UNI cheques are set to remain valid only up to June 30, 2021.

PNB has said that e-OBC/e-UNI cheques already issued will also remain valid up to June 30, 2021.

PNB has aksed its customers can avail new cheque book through branch or internet banking service or Mobile banking service or ATM.