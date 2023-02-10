Home

PNB, Bank Of Baroda Raise Lending Rates By 25 Bps After RBI Rate Hike

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points following Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s repo rate hike.

PNB in a regulatory filing said it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.75 per cent to 9 per cent effective. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Days after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked interest rate, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) raised their lending rates by up to 25 basis points. The Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

PNB in a regulatory filing said it has effected a 25 basis point increase in the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.75 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Thursday.

Meanwhile, BoB increased its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures. The new rates are effective from February 12, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The MCLR for one month has been raised from 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent. The MCLR for three-month tenure has climbed from 8.25 per cent to 8.30 per cent while that for the one-year tenure has been hiked from 8.5 per cent to 8.55 per cent, it said.

Since May last year, the Reserve Bank of India has hiked the repo rate for the sixth time, taking the total quantum of increase to 250 basis points.

