New Delhi: In a latest development, Punjab National Bank (PNB) slashed the savings account interest rates for the second time since December 2021. According to PNB’s website, the saving accounts with a balance below Rs 10 lakh will attract an interest of 2.75 per cent per annum. This rate was 2.8 per cent earlier.Also Read - Bank Alert: Major Banking Rules Change For SBI, PNB, BoB And ICICI Customers From February. Details Here

For the PNB saving accounts with a balance above Rs 10 lakh and below Rs 500 crore, the interest rate will be 2.8 per cent. This was 2.85 per cent before the latest cut. Also Read - India's Top 10 Public Sector Banks And The Assets They Hold

For the accounts with a balance of more than Rs 500 crore, the interest rate will be Rs 3.25 per cent. The new interest rates have been made applicable from February 3, 2022. Also Read - Which Banks Offer Highest Fixed Deposit Rates For Less Than Three Years?

Good News Soon?

However, a recent report by Mint stated that PNB’s Managing Director and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao has said that PNB can increase the interest rates by 25 to 30 basis points in February. This will be equivalent to 0.25 per cent to a 0.30 per cent hike in the interest rates.

Rao further stated that the dues from Air India worth Rs 4,000 crore have been recovered by the bank. He also added that PNB’s home loan interest rates are among the lowest in India. PNB Home Loan interest rates range between 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent.

Rise In Profit, Shares In Green

PNB recorded a whopping 123 per cent increase in net profit in 2021. The net profits rose to Rs 1,127 crore in the third quarter of FY 21-22. The income fell but the net income rose due to a larger fall in provisions.

On Monday, PNB shares were trading in green. As of 11 AM, they were trading around 3 per cent higher at Rs 42.70 per equity share. The shares had touched Rs 38 per share on January 24, 2022. They have been on an upward trajectory since.