New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has an important notice for its customers. PNB customers must take note that old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI will be "discontinued shortly" by the bank, according to a details provided by Punjab National Bank.

"Important Announcement, take note. Dear e-OBC and e-UNI, old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI will be discontinued shortly by the bank," PNB tweeted.

Customers are requested to get the new cheque book from their branch.

They can also apply through ATM/IBS/PNB One to get the new cheque book.

Customers are requested to replace the post-dated cheques (if issued) with new cheques in your eOBC/eUNI account, PNB said.

For more details, customers can contact the nearest branch of the Punjab National Bank or call the PNB Customer Care Number 18001802222, 18001032222. Customers can also write at care@pnb.co.in.

You can check it on www.pnbindia.in or you can contact your base branch or Customer Care Helpline Number 18001802222 or 18001032222 to know new IFSC and MICR Code of your Branch. Bank has already sent SMS carrying new IFSC, PNB said.