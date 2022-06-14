PNB FD Interest Rate 2022 | New Delhi: After the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for various tenors. The new rates will be applicable from June 14. In an official announcement on its website, the bank said, “The revised interest rates will be applicable to fresh deposits and renewal of existing deposits with effect from 14.06.2022.”Also Read - Good News For FD Investors! SBI FD Rates HIKED, Check Latest Interest Rates Here

PNB FD Rates have been hiked on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. For the tenure of 7 to 45 days, the interest rate has been kept constant at 3 per cent. However, major changes have been announced on deposits for a period of more than 1 year and less than 10 years.

PNB FD Interest Rates 2022 for senior citizens

The bank has announced that senior citizens will get a 50 basis points interest higher than the general accounts. The statement by the bank read, "The Senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crore. In the case of staff members as well as retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, the maximum rate of interest to be allowed over the applicable card rate shall be 150 bps except in the case of the PNB Tax Saver Fixed deposit scheme, where the maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate is 100 bps."

PNB FD Interest Rates

The PNB FD rates can be checked in the table below

PNB FD rates for deposits less than Rs 2 crore

Period Interest on General Accounts Senior Citizen Interest Rates 7-14 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 15-29 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 30-45 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 46-90 days 3.25 per cent 3.75 per cent 91-179 days 4 per cent 4.5 per cent 180-270 days 4.5 per cent 5 per cent 271 days-1 year 4.5 per cent 5 per cent 1 year 5.2 per cent 5.7 per cent 1 year-2 years 5.2 per cent 5.7 per cent 2 years-3 years 5.3 per cent 5.8 per cent 3 years-5 years 5.5 per cent 6 per cent 5-10 years 5.6 per cent 6.10 per cent 1111 days 5.5 per cent 6 per cent

PNB FD Rates for deposits between Rs 2 crore – Rs 10 crore

Period Interest on General Accounts 7-14 days 4.5 per cent 15-29 days 4.5 per cent 30-45 days 4.5 per cent 46-90 days 4.5 per cent 91-179 days 5 per cent 180-270 days 5 per cent 271 days-1 year 5 per cent 1 year 5.2 per cent 1 year-2 years 5.2 per cent 2 years-3 years 5.3 per cent 3 years-5 years 5.5 per cent 5-10 years 5.6 per cent 1111 days –

The interest rates have been taken from bank’s website