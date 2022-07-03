PNB FD Interest Rates 2022 | New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has announced a hike in its Fixed deposit interest rates (PNB FD Rates) for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The new rates will be effective from July 4, 2022. The announcement was made on the bank’s official website. Majorly, the interest rates have been hiked by 10 to 20 basis points for deposits maturing between 1-3 years.Also Read - 4 Money Changes That Will Impact Your Pocket In July | Complete List Here

The banks have been increasing the interest rates since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a repo rate hike by 90 basis points within a month. Owing to the inflation situation in the country, the central bank announced a rate hike to remove access liquidity from the economy.

PNB FD Rates: Check the latest interest rates here

Tenure PNB FD Rates PNB FD Rates for Senior Citizens 7-14 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 15-29 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 30-45 days 3 per cent 3.5 per cent 46-90 days 3.25 per cent 3.75 per cent 91-179 days 4 per cent 4.5 per cent 180-270 days 4.5 per cent 5 per cent 271 days- 1 year 4.5 per cent 5 per cent 1 year 5.3 per cent 5.8 per cent 1-2 years 5.3 per cent 5.8 per cent 2-3 years 5.5 per cent 6 per cent 3-5 years 5.5 per cent 6 per cent 5-10 years 5.6 per cent 6.1 per cent 1111 days 5.5 per cent 6 per cent

The interest rates have been taken from bank's website