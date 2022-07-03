PNB FD Interest Rates 2022 | New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has announced a hike in its Fixed deposit interest rates (PNB FD Rates) for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The new rates will be effective from July 4, 2022. The announcement was made on the bank’s official website. Majorly, the interest rates have been hiked by 10 to 20 basis points for deposits maturing between 1-3 years.Also Read - 4 Money Changes That Will Impact Your Pocket In July | Complete List Here

The banks have been increasing the interest rates since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a repo rate hike by 90 basis points within a month. Owing to the inflation situation in the country, the central bank announced a rate hike to remove access liquidity from the economy.

PNB FD Rates: Check the latest interest rates here

TenurePNB FD RatesPNB FD Rates for Senior Citizens
7-14 days3 per cent3.5 per cent
15-29 days3 per cent3.5 per cent
30-45 days3 per cent3.5 per cent
46-90 days3.25 per cent3.75 per cent
91-179 days4 per cent4.5 per cent
180-270 days4.5 per cent5 per cent
271 days- 1 year4.5 per cent5 per cent
1 year5.3 per cent5.8 per cent
1-2 years5.3 per cent5.8 per cent
2-3 years5.5 per cent6 per cent
3-5 years5.5 per cent6 per cent
5-10 years5.6 per cent6.1 per cent
1111 days5.5 per cent6 per cent

The interest rates have been taken from bank's website