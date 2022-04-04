Savings Account Interest Rates | New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced a decrease in its savings interest rates. According to the official website of PNB, the accounts with a balance under Rs 10 lakh will be given a PNB interest rate of 2.7 per cent per annum. Along with this, the accounts with a balance over Rs 10 lakh but lower than Rs 500 crore, will be given the interest rate of 2.75 per cent.Also Read - SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 12 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Sports Academy at 07:30 PM IST April 4, Mon

The new rates, which will be effective from April 4, 2022, will impact lakhs of PNB depositors. It is the second-largest Public Sector Bank (PSB) in India, behind just the State Bank of India (SBI). The interest rates have been lowered by 0.5 per cent since February. In February, the bank had notified the savings interest rates of 2.75 per cent on accounts with Rs 10 lakh. For the accounts with Rs 10 lakh but less than Rs 500 crore, the interest rate was 2.8 per cent. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Become Parents to Baby Girl, Share a Tiny Glimpse - Watch Video

PNB Interest Rates: Gold Monetisation Scheme

Under the Gold Monetisation Scheme, the bank is providing interest rates of 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent on short term deposits. For the medium and long term deposits, the bank is offering interest rates of 2.25 per cent and 2.5 per cent per annum. Also Read - Fan Ban Gaya Tera: PBKS Star Debutant Vaibhav Arora to Another Debutant Jitesh Sharma | Watch IPL 2022 Post-Win Interview

The rates can be checked below

Time Duration (Gold monetisation scheme) Interest Rates Short term deposits 1 year or less 0.5 per cent Between 1 to 2 years 0.6 per cent Between 2 to 3 years 0.75 per cent Medium-term and Long term deposits Medium Term govt deposit 2.25 per cent Long Term govt deposit 2.5 per cent

PNB Interest Rates: PNB Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

The latest PNB Fixed deposit interest rate can be checked here

Time Period Interest Rates Interest Rates (Senior Citizen) 7-14 days 2.9 per cent 3.4 per cent 15-29 days 2.9 per cent 3.4 per cent 30-45 days 2.9 per cent 3.4 per cent 46-90 days 3.25 per cent 3.75 per cent 91-179 days 3.8 per cent 4.3 per cent 180- 270 days 4.4 per cent 4.9 per cent 271- 1 year 4.4 per cent 4.9 per cent 1 year 5 per cent 5.5 per cent 1 year – 2 years 5 per cent 5.5 per cent 2 years – 3 years 5.1 per cent 5.6 per cent 3 years – 5 years 5.25 per cent 5.75 per cent 5 years – 10 years 5.25 per cent 5.75 per cent

(Reference: PNB Website)