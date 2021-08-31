New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced an interest rate cut on savings account deposits. The public lender has announced a revised interest rate of 2.90 per cent per annum. PNB has cut the interest rate on savings account deposits by 10 basis points (bps). Earlier the interest rate was 3 per cent per annum on savings account deposit.Also Read - Metro Services Affected on Red Line Section Due to Technical Issues | Check Details Here

PNB Interest Rate On Savings Account

The revised rate of interest is effective from September 1, 2021.

The new interest rate of 2.9 per cent is applicable on existing and new savings accounts.

PNB is offering interest rate between 2.9 per cent to 5.25 per cent on Fixed Deposits.

Meanwhile, the Punjab National Bank is offering subscription for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.

The subscription period for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will close on September 3, 2021.

The investment price is Rs 4,732 per gram. Minimum investment is 1 gram.

Don’t miss the Sunehra Mauka! Subscription for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme starting from 30th August.#SovereignGoldBond pic.twitter.com/OkE5hmhBjk — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) August 30, 2021

