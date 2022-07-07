New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched ‘pre-approved personal loans in 4 clicks and single OTP’ on its mobile banking app PNB One. This facility was launched by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the Bank’s head office in New Delhi, in the presence of Executive Directors – Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dube, and Kalyan Kumar, CGMs, senior officials and other bank staff.Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! Use WhatsApp For Banking Services Soon; Details Here
How This Will Help The Customers:
- The end-to-end process is supposed to take less than a minute with instant disbursal in the account.
- Loan custom will no longer need to visit the branch for the loan processing
- Customers can also complete the process from the comfort of their home or anywhere else.
- As of now, the bank is offering this service to salary account holders and pension accounts.
- Eligible customers can avail the facility through the digital lending platform PNB Instaloans which can be accessed through bank’s website and its mobile banking app, PNB One.