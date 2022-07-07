New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched ‘pre-approved personal loans in 4 clicks and single OTP’ on its mobile banking app PNB One. This facility was launched by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the Bank’s head office in New Delhi, in the presence of Executive Directors – Sanjay Kumar, Vijay Dube, and Kalyan Kumar, CGMs, senior officials and other bank staff.Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! Use WhatsApp For Banking Services Soon; Details Here

Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB said, “In addition to providing access to instant credit, there is no hassle of documentation for loans up to Rs. 4 lakh. PNB hopes that this product will serve as an example of responsible digital lending for the banking industry and prove to be one of the best products in the retail sector.” Also Read - Get More Interest On Your Money Than Bank Fixed Deposit With This Scheme

How This Will Help The Customers: