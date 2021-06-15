New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has a big update for those who want to buy affordable houses and properties. PNB is holding a mega auction for residential and commercial properties. The auction is being held online. You have your own home or property in 2021 itself. Also Read - Rare Plant With 8 Leaves Sells For an Insane Amount in Bizarre Auction, Can You Guess Its Price?

“Not all 2021 goals have to wait. Participate in PNB’s Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property,” PNB has tweeted. Also Read - CTET July 2021: Will CBSE Postpone Teacher's Eligibility Test Due to COVID? Latest Updates For Candidates Here

PNB is holding online mega e-auction of residential and commercial properties in a transparent manner under SARFAESI Act, the bank authority said. Also Read - WTC Final: Kane Willamson Available to lead New Zealand, Says Head Coach Gary Stead

Indian Banks Association (IBA) on its Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal has provided details about the residential, commercial, and industrial properties that are being e-auctioned.

Within next 30 days, 895 residential, 323 commercial, and 167 industrial properties will be auctioned. There are a total of 12887 residential properties, 2826 commercial properties, 1407 industrial properties, 101 agricultural properties, 34 properties over states, and 11 participating banks.

Not all 2021 goals have to wait. Participate in PNB’s Mega e-Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property. To know more, visit e-Bikray Portal: https://t.co/N1l10rJGGS pic.twitter.com/9P9bgnEz5e — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) June 14, 2021

You will get the property location, e-auction date and timing, reserve price of the property.

PNB Customer Care Number: You can also call Punjab National Bank customer care helpline numbers – 1-800-2222 and 1-800-103-2222 which are toll-free.