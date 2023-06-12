Home

PNB Launches IVR Based UPI 123PAY; Here’s How You Can Use UPI Without Internet

As per the National Payment Corporation of India, UPI 123PAY is a facility in which the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service can be used securely and safely by users of feature phones through the instant payment system.

PNB recent update: In a move in line with the Digital Payment Vision 2025 of the Reserve Bank of India, Punjab National Bank has launched an offline IVR-based facility where customers can do their UPI-based transactions without connecting to the internet. Moreover, the Punjab National Bank has become the first public sector bank to launch this kind of facility.

“India’s large population resides in rural and semi-urban areas. Such a population still relies on cash for their daily needs. With approximately 63% of our branches located in rural and semi-urban areas, PNB has a huge customer base in the remote regions of the nation. To facilitate such people, who do not have access to smartphones or internet connectivity, we are delighted to introduce the functionality of UPI 123PAY. It will enable everyone with any phone to make payments through UPI from anywhere in India. The functionality is also available for non-PNB customers.” Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO, PNB, was quoted by the Mint.

How To Use The UPI 123PAY Facility:

Dial the IVR number of the bank, that is, 9188-123-123. Choose the name of the beneficiary of the service. Authorise the transaction with your 4 to 6-digit UPI pin.

What Is The UPI 123PAY?

As per the National Payment Corporation of India, UPI 123PAY is a facility in which the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service can be used securely and safely by users of feature phones through the instant payment system. Users of feature phones will soon be able to conduct a variety of transactions based on four technological options thanks to UPI 123PAY. They include of dialling an IVR number, utilising feature phone apps, utilising missed call-based strategies, and utilising proximity sound-based payment.

How Is UPI 123Pay Different From UPI Lite?

In UPI Lite, you are required to add some amount of money to the UPI-based wallet of your app, and then you can make smaller-value transactions without using the UPI pin again and again. On the other hand, UPI 123Pay is a completely offline service.

